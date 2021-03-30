Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Drops By 38.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 32,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

