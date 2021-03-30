Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Drops By 33.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,472.5 days.

MICCF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

