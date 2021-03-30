Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Drops By 33.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,472.5 days.
MICCF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.25.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
