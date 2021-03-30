Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Grows By 77.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 5,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.56.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.
