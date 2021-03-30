Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Grows By 77.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 5,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natura &Co by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

