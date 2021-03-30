Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Increases By 84.6%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.79.
Natuzzi Company Profile
