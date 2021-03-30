Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Drops By 31.3%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,361.0 days.

MXTOF stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Neles Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

