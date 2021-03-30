Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 36.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 244,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

