Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Decreases By 36.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 13,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,304. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

