Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Drops By 35.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 2,650,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

