Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Rises By 94.1%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PMF opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

