Short Interest in QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Drops By 33.3%

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QKL Stores stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589. QKL Stores has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get QKL Stores alerts:

QKL Stores Company Profile

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for QKL Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QKL Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.