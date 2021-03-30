Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Declines By 30.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of RNWEF opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.