Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Drops By 38.4%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 182,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

