Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Declines By 39.9%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry.

