Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Drops By 29.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock worth $56,533. 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.