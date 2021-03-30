Short Interest in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Decreases By 33.3%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 3,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.