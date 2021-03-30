Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Expands By 75.0%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

