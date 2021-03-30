Short Interest in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expands By 71.3%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sientra by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sientra by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sientra stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 17,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

