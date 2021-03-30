Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Expands By 91.2%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

