Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Increases By 72.1%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,451. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.