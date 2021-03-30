Short Interest in Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Grows By 91.7%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTCNF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Telit Communications has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

