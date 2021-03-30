Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 39.8%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.