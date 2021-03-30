Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Grows By 73.9%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 1,211,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,454. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $5,354,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,657,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.