Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Decreases By 35.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

