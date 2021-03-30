Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Rises By 74.3%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TREB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 140,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,846. Trebia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 223,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

