Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expands By 81.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 8,780,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

