Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases By 96.2%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.80. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

