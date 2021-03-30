Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rises By 85.1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.