Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 72.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 3,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

ERC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,161. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

