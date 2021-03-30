Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 92.3%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Winpak from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Winpak has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

