Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Decreases By 39.4%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 93,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,448. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.