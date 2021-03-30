Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Decreases By 39.4%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 93,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,448. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

