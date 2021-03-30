Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Rises By 77.0%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 1,806,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,679. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
