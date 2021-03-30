Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Rises By 77.0%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 1,806,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,679. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

