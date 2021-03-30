Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Decreases By 30.8%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YTEN shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

