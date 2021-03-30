Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,766.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,800.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

