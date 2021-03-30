SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0571 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $4,218.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.75 or 0.03103384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00892521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00427080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00361147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00258398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022225 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,071,258 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

