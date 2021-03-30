SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.68. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

