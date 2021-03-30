Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $57.02

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $58.70. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 1,159 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

