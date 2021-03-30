Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Silicon Laboratories worth $55,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.