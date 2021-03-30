Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,081,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

