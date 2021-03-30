Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $47.31. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 3,563 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,081,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

