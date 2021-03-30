Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.69. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 20,813 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The stock has a market cap of $815.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 190,459 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

