Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $187.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.