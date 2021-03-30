Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $136.40 and last traded at $132.82. 27,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.87.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.