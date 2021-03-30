Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 35.6% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $162,070.95 and approximately $239.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,717,139 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

