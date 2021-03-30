Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.