Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000.

