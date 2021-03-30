Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Head to Head Contrast

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82% Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -2.36% -1.05%

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.66 $179.07 million $2.24 20.71 Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.09 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.49

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Six Flags Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 6 7 0 2.54 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 9 0 2.90

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $34.54, indicating a potential downside of 25.53%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus price target of $205.89, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

