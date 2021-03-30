Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,000 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 968,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

SKREF stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

