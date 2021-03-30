Skrumble Network Price Reaches $0.0064 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

