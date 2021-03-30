Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

