SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,426,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of SLM worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

