SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

